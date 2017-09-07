National Infantry Museum named best military museum

A Columbus landmark was named one of the most remarkable destinations in the world.

CNN Travel named the National Infantry Museum as one of the 12 museums that every military enthusiast should visit.

A travel writer for CNN called the museum “remarkable” and wrote that it is part of the many museums that make their mission to preserve the memory of armed conflicts and the people who fought in them.

London’s Imperial War Museum, the World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansans City, and the Museum of Military History in Vienna were among the other military museums that made the list.

The National Infantry Museum was also voted Best Free Museum in the nation by USA Today last year.

