Columbus double murder suspect could be denied bond

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man accused of two separate murders appeared in a preliminary court hearing Thursday.

Reginald Jackson is pleading not guilty to the murder of two men, Michael Fleming and Brandon Scott.



Scott was shot and killed on Rigdon Road July 7th. Investigators say Jackson shot and killed Scott with a 9-millimeter handgun.

They also say at least three different weapons were used according to the shell casing found at the scene.



Jackson is also accused of the July 10th murder of Michael Fleming, who was found burned in the trunk of a car. Police also say Fleming had also been shot.

Investigators say Fleming was shot twice on Cusseta Road before his charred body was found in a car on Harbinson Road.



As Jackson's case moves to Superior court, Public Defender Alonza Whitaker says it's possible Jackson will not get a bond.

"Because of the concern and fear for witnesses and other people of that nature it's more than likely the defendant will not get bond," says Whitaker.



In the case of Fleming, three to four people identified Jackson as the killer.



Fleming's family was in court and they were mourning the loss of their loved one.



So far there is no word yet on when Jackson's superior court hearing will be.

