Russell Co. Sheriff's Office searching for attempted home invasion suspects

To report price gouging in Georgia, contact the Consumer Protection Unit at 404-651-8600 or 1-800-869-1123. Officials urge consumers to include as many details as possible.More >>
Some Magnolia Manor campuses are beginning to evacuate to Georgia cities including Columbus, ahead of Hurricane Irma.More >>
SEALE, AL (WTVM) – Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor confirms a home invasion occurred in Seale, AL.More >>
(WTVM) - With Hurricane Irma expected to bring heavy rains and high winds to Georgia in the coming days, Georgia Power is monitoring the changing weather around the clock, mobilizing crews and preparing to respond to any service interruptions which may occur.More >>
“I believe that we do have a gang issue in Columbus," says Muscogee County Marshal Greg Countryman. But Countryman says the real question we should be addressing is 'How do we fix this problem?'More >>
This story has everything: windows, getting stuck in windows, a fundraiser, poo and the possibility of a budding romance.More >>
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...More >>
The forecast track of Hurricane Irma shifted slightly to the west in the Thursday afternoon update, indicating the storm could ride up the Florida Peninsula and then into Georgia.More >>
Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the state is ready to weather the potentially deadly and dangerous Hurricane Irma with evacuation orders along the coast.More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for six counties ahead of any potential impacts of Major Hurricane Irma.More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
