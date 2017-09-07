Russell Co. Sheriff's Office searching for attempted home invasion suspects

SEALE, AL (WTVM) – Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor confirms a home invasion occurred in Seale, AL.

Two men attempted to enter a home on Greenburt on Thursday around 11:30 a.m. The homeowner who was at the house fought the men as they tried to get into the home.

After the fight, the two men asked for keys to the homeowner’s car, however, they did not get the car, but instead ran away into the woods.

The sheriff’s department is currently using a helicopter in an attempt to locate the individuals.

The homeowner received minor injuries after fighting with the home invaders.

If anyone has information on this case call 911.

