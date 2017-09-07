How to report gas price gouging

(WTVM) – Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency in wake of Hurricane Irma and in that declaration Deal mentions price gouging for gas prices is illegal.

Ahead of Hurricane Irma, I’ve issued an executive order prohibiting price gouging and waiving rules and regulations for motor vehicles transporting supplies, equipment, personnel, goods, and services associated with disaster assistance and relief. This state of emergency also ensures aid for the counties potentially impacted by this catastrophic storm. We will continue monitoring Hurricane Irma’s path in the days ahead and coordinating with our federal, state and local partners. I urge Georgians in the affected counties to remain vigilant and be prepared. -Georgia Governor Nathan Deal

To report price gouging in Georgia, contact the Consumer Protection Unit at 404-651-8600 or 1-800-869-1123. Officials urge consumers to include as many details as possible.Click here to report online and for more information.

Please do the following:

Note the time, place, address, and name of the gas station or business

Note the price you paid

Note any prices nearby and get the same information on those stations or businesses

Take pictures that identify the business, along with the price

Provide your name and contact information

In Alabama, if you witness what you believe to be price gouging, fill out this form.

Below is an interactive map of gas prices across the United States.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.