St. Simons Magnolia Manor residents evacuating to Columbus ahead of Irma

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Some Magnolia Manor campuses are beginning to evacuate to Georgia cities including Columbus, ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Out of an abundance of caution and a part of their emergency plan, residents of Magnolia Manor’s Richmond Hill, St. Marys and St. Simons Island are evacuating.

Four trucks are heading to the coastal campuses to load up the necessary equipment and medical supplies.

Independent living and assisted living residents will be evacuated Friday and nursing center residents at St. Simons Island will evacuate Saturday morning.

Richmond Hill residents will be evacuated to the Americus campus, St. Marys residents to the Moultrie campus, St. Simon Island Nursing Center residents will be evacuated to the Columbus, Americus, and Buena Vista campuses.

Residents will remain there until weather conditions improve and it is safe to return.

Family members are being contacted by Magnolia Manor staff to provide details of the evacuation and where their loved one will be transported.

Click here for more coverage on tracking Hurricane Irma.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.