Floridians arriving in the Chattahoochee Valley to escape Irma

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Evacuees from Florida are finding shelter in the Chattahoochee Valley ahead of Hurricane Irma's arrival.

Chris and Ruth Davies live in Naples, Florida. They made the almost eight-and-a-half hour trek north to escape Hurricane Irma’s projected path.

“We got in our truck and left at 3 a.m. in the morning to beat the traffic...finally found a hotel here in Columbus,” says Chris and Ruth Davies.

Bringing not much they say – just what matters most, "we brought our dogs with us".

The Trenschel family is heading to Birmingham from West Palm Beach, Florida to stay with family until about Monday. They say traffic was bumper to bumper and finding a spot to fill their car up was challenging.

"We decided to head north and we ran out of gas in town and thought it would be good to put 4-5 gallon containers on the back of our car and it was a good thing because we didn't find gas until north of Gainesville," said the Trenschel family.

The Davies thankful they made it here and hopeful their home is still standing when they go back. “We can rebuild properties but we can’t rebuild lives… we wanted to be safe,” the Davies said.

Floridians coming to and through Columbus ahead of #hurricaneirma2017 arrival. What they brought with them and how long they plant to stay. pic.twitter.com/VZWk0Pa86m — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) September 7, 2017

