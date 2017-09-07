Columbus Mayor's Office holds blood drive honoring 9/11 victims

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – In honor of the lives lost on the tragic day of 9/11 the Mayor’s office and the American Red Cross partnered up to host a blood drive.

On Thursday afternoon, donors of all blood types went to the Columbus Government Center to give blood.

The mayor says this was a better time than ever to donate with the current conditions from the hurricane season.

