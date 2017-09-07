City of Columbus urges awareness of Hurricane Irma

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus city officials met Thursday afternoon in the City’s Emergency Operations Center to discuss the potential impacts Hurricane Irma could have on Columbus.

The current projected track indicates a more severe impact for Coastal Georgia, but city leaders are not ruling out the Columbus could see some inclement weather early next week.

City departments have been reviewing their guidelines and policies in preparation to respond.

The American Red Cross has advised that the decisions to open a shelter(s) for hurricane evacuees will be made late Thursday evening.

Here are some tips from the City of Columbus you can take to protect your family and property

Stay off roads during heavy rains

Don’t drive through standing water

Secure or move any outdoor furniture, planters, trash cans or other outdoor items that may become projectiles in high winds

Monitor storm drains and remove debris that could clog the drain

If your basement is prone to flooding, monitor it regularly

Prepare for prolonged power outages just in case by having flashlights, candles, and non-perishable food

Maintain batteries for radio and charge your cell phone and other electronic devices ahead of time

Buy enough bottled water to last one day

Talk to your insurance provider on property insurance to covers flood damage

Place valuable and personal papers in waterproof containers at the highest level of your home

