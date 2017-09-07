Food trucks raise money for Texas flooding victims

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A group of food trucks are setting up and doing their part to help those impacted from Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

These trucks opened up on the corner of Veterans Parkway and 50th Street in Columbus Thursday with the goal of raising funds to send to flooding victims after the Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston and other parts of Texas nearly 2 weeks ago.

“We did a food truck pop up and because a hurricane has an in between time we actually turn it into a fund-raising event as well we are going to try to raise a portion of our proceeds donated us to the hurricane hearty victims and we would like to get the public involved,” said organizer Kizzie Johnson.

The trucks will be set up until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.