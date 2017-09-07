Columbus Hospice CEO announces retirement

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A man who helped countless people get life changing healthcare is stepping down.

Mike Smajd, President and CEO of Columbus Hospice of Georgia and Alabama is retiring after 24 years.

A reception was held Thursday for him at Columbus Hospice on Moon Road.

During Smajd’s time there, Hospice House and Alabama office opened and Columbus Hospice currently has a 15-county coverage area in Georgia and Alabama.

Smajd says it's been great to serve the area.

“This was a good organization to part of. It was a wonderful experience. It was my privilege to serve the organization,” said Smajd.

Smajd says he plans on spending more time with his granddaughters and pursuing things outside of health care like music.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.