In the Huddle: Central's Triple Threat

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – We all know of Central’s Justyn Ross, the top wide receiver prospect in the state has given fits to opposing defenses for years.

He’s not the only dangerous receiver the Red Devils bring to the party on Friday nights.

One name may dominate the conversation in Central’s receiving corps, but there’s a trifecta of talent you can find in Phenix City. They call themselves the Trio: seniors Justyn Ross, Anthony Miles and KJ Brooks.

“All three of us compete every day we go out there work hard,” said KJ Brooks.

“They’re great people because I’ve been around them my whole life so we have a great bond and it’s easy to play on the field with them,” said Justyn Ross.

“We have a great receiving corps. To me, we have the best receiving corps in the state I would say,” Anthony Miles.

They make a strong case for that point, Ross is a top prospect in the country. Miles leads the team in receptions, and Brooks has proven he can make big plays in his own right— making them three times the trouble for opposing defenses.

“It’s a lot of good athletes out in Phenix City. That’s one thing I want to prove right there,” said Miles.

“Every day we come out here, we come here to get each other better and work hard,” Brooks.

More important than their play on the field is their relationship off it, three friends, years of bonding comes together on Friday nights.

“Family, I feel like we’re blood brothers because we grew up around each other, we’ve been playing since we were four years old with each other so it’s just there,” said Ross.

And they’re all working toward the same goal.

“Win the State Championship of course. That’s the main goal, achieve our goal, three best friends, happy,” said Brooks.

Achieving that goal would be great for themselves, but everything’s better with friends.

