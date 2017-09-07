Shelter information for GA evacuees

(WTVM) – Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for counties in the coastal part of the state and areas all across the state are being turned into shelters for evacuees.

Here are some shelters in the state of Georgia, click here to view the full list. Sheltering and state park information are available on the GEMA/HS website or by calling 1-800-TRY-GEMA.

Open Campgrounds

West Point Lake in Troup County

Effective on Thursday, September 7, 2017, at 8 a.m., West Point Lake will open Holiday campground to accommodate evacuees from Hurricane Irma. Registration for a campsite will be handled at Holiday campground gatehouse. Although not required, evacuees are encouraged to call Holiday campground in advance at 706.884.6818.

Address: 954 Abbottsford Road, LaGrange, Georgia 30240. The park is located off GA Highway 109, approximately 10 miles west of LaGrange, GA.

Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton

Atlanta Motor Speedway will open its camping facilities free of charge on their unreserved campground facilities to evacuees seeking temporary refuge from the approaching Hurricane Irma. The speedway will open its facilities Thursday. Evacuees will have free access to hot showers and restroom facilities at the Rinnai Shower Station camper bath house. For more information, contact the speedway at (770) 946-4211 or click here.

For folks heading our way from Florida and the coast: here is a map & directions to camping areas

PDF version: https://t.co/Wz064LOp1I pic.twitter.com/GADK8Wb2WK — AtlantaMotorSpeedway (@amsupdates) September 8, 2017

Equestrian Evacuation Site

Georgia National Fair in Perry

Effective Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, at 8:00 a.m., the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter will serve as an Equine evacuation site for those in the line of Hurricane Irma. GNFA has a limited number of stalls available that will be opened to evacuees on a first come, first serve basis, no reservations will be accepted.

Owners will be required to provide the necessary feed, hay, and tack to care for all horses while here. With the limited number of stalls available, equine owners will need to have a secondary site in case they’ve met capacity before arriving in Perry. Additional site locations can be found here.grounds & Agricenter in Perry

Current list of @RedCross shelters in Ga. now available, including planned open times. List to be updated on https://t.co/1rGaLEFBet. #Irma pic.twitter.com/e2ah60emoQ — Georgia EM&HS (@GeorgiaEMA) September 8, 2017

You can now self-report basic information about damage to homes, businesses, and public facilities by clicking here.

Contraflow on I-16 will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Click here to follow our continuing coverage of Hurricane Irma.

Click here to view Hurricane Irma relief resources.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.