GA FOP President asking for help housing law enforcement families

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Fraternal Order of Police President sent out a message seeking shelter for law enforcement families impacted by Hurricane Irma.

If you are a Law Enforcement Officer or Law Enforcement Supporter please consider opening your home to families of Georgia Law Enforcement Officers who may be displaced by Hurricane Irma. - Randy Robertson Georgia FOP President

If you feel led to support these families, please email the Georgia State Fraternal Order of Police at GaFOPStateLodge@gmail.com and leave your contact information and full address or call 770-485-7180 and let the staff know that you are willing to help the families of these first responders.

