All Access: Auburn High School

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn is coming off a big win over rival Opelika and now they’re looking to pull off another big victory over the top-ranked Central Red Devils.

We caught up with coach Adam Winegarden as he prepares for a tough region opener in this week’s All-Access.

“Our goal is to play our next best game each week so hopefully this week will be our third best game and hopefully give us a chance to be successful, but I’ve been really pleased with how our kids have improved. Our deal is more about attitude and effort and being great teammates and being coachable players. As long as we’re that consistently, that we’ll improve over time so from that regard I’ve been very pleased,” said Winegarden.

“We’ve faced good competition over the summer at 7 on 7 and obviously a lot of great athleticism against Carver and then obviously in the second game against Opelika, but Central in our opinion is the most talented team in the state of Alabama. They have speed at every position and they can score on defense and offense and in the kicking game, so they’re going to be a tremendous challenge and one that we’re going to have to play very very well to have a chance to be successful. They have so much speed on every phase that if you make any mistake, they can capitalize and score. They can score at every skill position so it makes us have to defend the entire field,” said Winegarden.

“Every game’s important. Obviously, Central’s won our region the past several years so I understand that it’s a, it’s a big game because they’re a high-quality type opponent so it’s a big game,” said Winegarden.

"Last week and this week from an environmental standpoint, it’s going to be very much like a late round playoff game. We have a lot of excitement, a lot of people, it’s what high school ball is all about,” said Winegarden.

