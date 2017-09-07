Peaceful protests in Columbus after Trump administration's DACA decision

People across the Chattahoochee Valley are voicing their opinions against President Donald Trump's move to end the national program of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

A group called Indivisible Columbus held a peaceful protest on the corner of Manchester Expressway and University Avenue in response to the national presidential orders.

"These young adults came to our country and its not their fault," says Co-leader of Indivisible Columbus, Laura Walker. "This is the only country they know."

According to officials, DACA was formed to allow Dreamers who entered the United States as minors, DACA provides work permits and differed action against deportation to those qualifying individuals.

