Hurricane Irma closing in on Florida, 13 dead so far

The video of the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in the Caribbean is shocking— scenes of now flattened areas across the island of St. Marteen.

Areas are now destroyed after sustaining 185 miles per hour winds. That same hurricane the— National Weather Service says is heading towards Florida, and residents need to be prepared for the worst.

The famous St. Marteen Airport where beach goers could watch flights land just hundreds of feet above them left decimated along with resorts flattened.

The National Weather Service reporting Irma made landfall with winds also at 185 miles per hour— that’s equivalent to an EF 4 tornado.

In Barbuda, the same high winds creating catastrophic damage across the island.

Now U.S. officials are looking ahead to Irma’s projected path— urging people to take this hurricane seriously because these images could be the similar aftermath in the Sunshine State.

Many evacuating and packing up their thing and getting out of Irma’s deadly path.

Click here to follow our continuing coverage of Hurricane Irma.

Click here for Hurricane Irma relief resources.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.