EMS respond to car accident on I-185 Friday morning

First responders are on the scene of a single-vehicle accident on I-185 near the Macon Road exit Friday morning.

The car was reportedly on fire and flipped over when officials arrived at the scene.

According to police, one person was injured but the injuries do not appear to be critical. The cause of the accident has not been determined as of yet.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we work to gather more details.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.