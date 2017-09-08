Columbus political and community activist announces run for District 7

A longtime political and LGBT community activist announced his run for Columbus City Council.

Jeremy Hobbs announced his bid for District 7 Thursday evening in front of the Columbus Consolidated Government Center.

He spoke to the public about working with law enforcement to fight crime and drug problems that quote, “plague the city.” He said things in Columbus won’t change until some fresh minds are brought in.

Hobbs says he can keep Columbus from becoming stagnant if he is elected.

