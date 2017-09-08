Phenix City police in search for Glenwood School theft suspect

Police are searching for a possible suspect in the robbery of Phenix City private school.

Police released photos of a man seen outside of Glenwood School. He is wanted for questioning in regards to recent burglaries at the school. The images were captured Aug. 24.

If you have any information on this potential suspect, please call 334-448-2813.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.