FIRST TO ALERT: Timing and threats the Valley will see from Irma

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - We're going to see a nice, quiet day around the Valley with sunshine and highs in the 80s. Saturday will be similar with clouds beginning to move in on Sunday ahead of Hurricane Irma. We could also see a passing shower on Sunday, too.

The track continues to take Irma up through Florida and eventually moving northwest through Georgia. As it gets closer to the Chattahoochee Valley it's expected to weaken to a tropical storm.

But this means winds could gust from 35-70 mph at times. The storm is so large though that winds will steadily pick up as early as Saturday but the main impacts here in the Valley would come on Monday in the form of wind and rain. While some flooding is possible, most rainfall amounts will not be 'extreme' with totals highest in our eastern GA counties at 2-4 inches.

Winds, however, may gust high enough to knock down trees and limbs and cause scattered power outages. The best thing to do is prepare this weekend by securing outdoor, loose items, taking down dead limbs or trees, charging devices and having a flashlight and batteries on hand. Irma's impacts will be felt into Tuesday morning before it moves well to our north, and the weather turns pretty nice for the middle and end of next week with a warming trend in our future.

I caution you that things can and will change with Irma in the coming days, including the track and impacts. Please stay tuned for the latest!

RELATED: Tracking Hurricane Irma

You can stream us LIVE on the weather app and follow Storm Team 9 on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.