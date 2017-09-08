LaGrange street to be named after former Crimson Tide quarterback

A street in LaGrange will soon be renamed after a former Alabama Crimson Tide player.

The LaGrange City Council voted to rename a portion of Niles Street to Vince Sutton Boulevard, after former University of Alabama quarterback, Vince Sutton.

Sutton led the team on the field in the late 1980s. Before playing for Alabama, he was a star athlete at LaGrange High School. Most recently, Sutton was a successful high school coach at Dawson Street Christian School.

The renaming ceremony will begin on the new Vinson Sutton Boulevard Saturday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.