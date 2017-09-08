WATCH LIVE: Gov. Deal provides Irma updates

ATLANTA, GA (WTVM) – Gov. Nathan Deal is hosting a press conference to provide updates on Hurricane Irma.

Click here to watch live.

On Thursday, Deal expanded a state of emergency to 24 additional counties.

Now there is a total of 30 Georgia counties under the state of emergency including: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glynn, Jenkins, Jeff Davis, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Toombs, Treutlen, Wayne and Ware Counties.

“The state is mobilizing all available resources to ensure public safety ahead of Hurricane Irma,” said Deal.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.