CPD seeks public's help to identify Texaco armed robbery suspect

Taylor County Schools will be closed on Monday ahead of Hurricane Irma.More >>
Traffic is underway on U.S. Highway 27 Northbound heading towards Fort Benning.More >>
Gov. Deal has now expanded a state of emergency to 64 counties including Muscogee County.More >>
The track continues to take Irma up through Florida and eventually moving northwest through Georgia. As it gets closer to the Chattahoochee Valley it's expected to weaken to a tropical storm.More >>
Close to 130 Armstrong State University students from Savannah are expected to arrive to Columbus State University.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.More >>
A father in Iowa speaks out after the mother of his baby received probation for alleged child abuse.More >>
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...More >>
Country Music Hall of Famer Don Williams has died, his publicist announced on Friday.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to deliver another update on state preparations for Hurricane Irma even as the storm continues to track more west into Georgia.More >>
Hurricane Irma, which weakened Friday morning to a Category 4 storm is now just shy of once again becoming a Category 5 as it heads west over parts of Cuba and the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.More >>
This is the first time since 2010 that three hurricanes have been active in the Atlantic region simultaneously.More >>
