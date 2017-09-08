CPD seeks public's help to identify Texaco armed robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Police Department’s Robbery and Assault Division is asking the public’s help to identify an armed robbery suspect.

Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed the Texaco located at 1708 Wynnton Road on Sept. 7 around 3:43 p.m.

The suspect is described as weighing 180 pounds, 5’3,” with dreads in a ponytail, wearing a red shirt with “Tommy Gunn” in white letters and design in the front, camouflage shorts, and black tennis shoes.

This suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If you have information please contact CPD at 706-653-3400.

