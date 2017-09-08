Savannah students evacuate to CSU ahead of Irma

Armstrong State University students from Savannah are expected to arrive at Columbus State University.

They are students who need to evacuate because they're in a path that Hurricane Irma is threatening.



Dorms including Clearview Hall is where students will be finding shelter. CSU Spokesperson John Lester says CSU is prepared to accommodate students for as long as they need somewhere to stay.



"When we saw the hurricane could hit the East Coast of Georgia and in Florida, we took inventory of what kind of availability we had in our student housing. We found out we had some room and some vacancy so we reached out to the University of Florida system and some colleges on the East Coast of Georgia and say hey if ya'll need space we can make some available here, Lester said.

Armstrong State was the first to respond and their initial request was "we'll take everything you've got," says Lester.



If dorms on the main campus become too full, space will be made available in dorms at the Riverfront Campus.



Lester says the CSU community wants students from Savannah to feel right at home so they've made arrangements with dining services for them to receive meals while in Columbus.

