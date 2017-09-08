Columbus Civic Center preps for Irma evacuees

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Civic Center is opening up its doors for evacuees ahead of Hurricane Irma.

There are more than 100 cots set up at the Civic Center and the American Red Cross is also on site.

Gov. Deal has issued a state of emergency for 30 counties ahead of Irma including: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glynn, Jenkins, Jeff Davis, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Toombs, Treutlen, Wayne and Ware Counties.

If you would like to volunteer or drop off items call the local Red Cross at (706) 323-5614.

Click here for a list of Georgia shelters available.

