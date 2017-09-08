LIST: School, business closures in the Chattahoochee Valley

(WTVM) – Due to the impact of Hurricane Irma in the Chattahoochee Valley, some places will be closed on Monday.

The following places will be closed Monday:

Schools

Taylor County Schools

Upson County Schools - Closed Monday and Tuesday

Harris County Schools

Troy classes on Alabama campuses

Georgia Southwestern State University - Closed Monday and Tuesday

Clay County Schools

Sumter County Schools

Quitman County Schools - Closed Monday and Tuesday (Staff is expected to report Tuesday at 10 a.m. unless otherwise notified)

Columbus Technical College

Columbus State University

Businesses

Columbus Social Security Administration

News Leader 9 will continue to update a list of school and business closures as it becoming available.

