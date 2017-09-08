LIST: School closures in the Chattahoochee Valley

(WTVM) – Due to the impact of Irma in the Chattahoochee Valley, some places will be closed on Wednesday.

Schools

Marion County Schools - Faculty and Staff report at 9 a.m.

Schley County Schools - Faculty and Staff report at 8 a.m.

Taylor County Schools - Staff report at 8 a.m.

News Leader 9 will continue to update the list of school closures as it becomes available.

