LIST: School closures in the Chattahoochee Valley

(WTVM) – Due to the impact of Irma in the Chattahoochee Valley, some places will be closed on Wednesday. 

Schools

  • Marion County Schools - Faculty and Staff report at 9 a.m.
  • Schley County Schools - Faculty and Staff report at 8 a.m.
  • Taylor County Schools - Staff report at 8 a.m.

News Leader 9 will continue to update the list of school closures as it becomes available. 

