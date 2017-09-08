LaGrange to expect Hurricane Irma evacuees

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange is hosting Hurricane Irma evacuees at the Holiday campground off of West Point Lake.

Holiday campground is on the list of shelter sites released by the Georgia Emergency Management Agency for evacuees.

The Corps of Engineers is opening 60 campsites for the evacuees and is prepared to open more if needed.

Five campsites are already in use and forty people called Friday morning to let them know they are on their way.

The evacuees will be able to stay free of charge and bath houses will be open for use. Laundry facilities will be available for free of charge.

The City of LaGrange wants to let residents know they are prepared for the storm as Hurricane Irma makes landfall.

During any storm, if you have a power outage or gas leak, please call the City of LaGrange utilities department at (706) 883-2130.

If you have flooding or a fallen tree on your property, please call the City of LaGrange public works department at (706) 883-2100.

If anyone is hurt or in danger, please call 911.

"Let's hope for the best and pray for those in Irma's path,” said LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton. “Locally, our city staff and crews will be ready to respond if we are affected here."

Thornton also is encouraging residents to welcome the evacuees and extend our hospitality whenever possible.

For more information on the evacuees at the Holiday campground, call (706) 884-6818.

