Magnolia Manor nursing home to take in Coastal Georgia evacuees

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Magnolia Manor nursing home is expecting to take in 33 people from their location in Coastal Georgia that are in the path of Hurricane Irma.



The nursing home moved 60-80 people last year during a similar severe weather situation.



Staff at the home says they are fully prepared for their guests to arrive Saturday.

Magnolia Manor is expecting to host the guest from their other location as long as needed.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.