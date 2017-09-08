TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect delays on U.S. Hwy. 27 NB following accide - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect delays on U.S. Hwy. 27 NB following accident

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM) (Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM)
(Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM) (Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Traffic is underway on U.S. Highway 27 Northbound heading towards Fort Benning.

An SUV overturned on the highway Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates. 

