AL Gov. Ivey issues State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma

(WTVM) - On Friday, Governor Kay Ivey issued a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma, which is expected to begin affecting Alabama late this weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Governor Ivey had previously issued limited supplemental States of Emergency to address immediate needs, but due to possible response needs here in Alabama and in our neighboring states, Governor Ivey has issued this expanded State of Emergency.

“We continue to closely monitor the path of Hurricane Irma. Although at this point is does not appear that Alabama will face the brunt of the storm, we will certainly be affected and we must be ready to respond, no matter what comes our way,” Governor Ivey said.

This State of Emergency, which takes effect immediately, activates the State Emergency Operations Center and Emergency Operations Plan.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.