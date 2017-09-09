FIRST TO ALERT: Irma continues westward track

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Here in the Chattahoochee Valley, we’re experiencing the calm before the storm. This weekend will bring nice weather conditions locally, with sunny skies Saturday and clouds gradually increasing Sunday. A few showers are possible Sunday, but rain coverage will really start to increase Sunday night into Monday. Winds will also start to pick up Sunday as well.

As of this morning, Irma is a strong Category 4 storm centered over Cuba with sustained winds of 155 mph. The latest track continues the westward trend we’ve seen over the past day or two, with the path taking it up the western coast of Florida beginning Sunday morning.

Irma should weaken from a major hurricane to a tropical storm before it reaches the Valley. The main impacts of Irma will be felt locally between 8 am Monday through 8 am Tuesday.

These impacts include heavy rainfall, gusty winds (50-70 mph gusts), and an isolated tornado threat. Now is the time to prepare – not panic – ahead of Irma’s arrival. Secure any outdoor items, remove dead limbs from your yard, and charge your electronic devices in the case of power outages.

