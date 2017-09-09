Columbus police investigate shooting on Holly Ave.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Two people have been shot in the wrist and two are left with head injuries following a home invasion early Saturday morning.

According to Columbus police, they responded to a shooting on the 4000 block of Holly Avenue where they found two people shot in the wrist and two with head injuries.

Police say it appeared to be a forced home invasion involving several people.

No reports on the extent of their injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This incident is under investigation by the CPD.

This incident is under investigation by the CPD.

