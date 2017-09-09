Columbus police investigate shooting on Holly Ave.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Two people have been shot in the wrist and two are left with head injuries following a home invasion early Saturday morning.
According to Columbus police, they responded to a shooting on the 4000 block of Holly Avenue where they found two people shot in the wrist and two with head injuries.
Police say it appeared to be a forced home invasion involving several people.
No reports on the extent of their injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This incident is under investigation by the CPD.
