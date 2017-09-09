Mayor Tomlinson calls for prayer and community resilience ahead of Hurricane Irma

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Mayor Teresa Tomlinson is calling out for prayer and community resilience as Hurricane Irma approaches Columbus.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Tomlinson writes:

Dear Columbus, Georgia Faith Community:

As Irma hits our nation’s shore and heads toward Columbus, Georgia, we call on you – the leaders of Columbus’ tremendous faith community – for prayer and community resilience.

We expect the storms of Irma to hit Columbus in the early morning hours of Monday and continue throughout the day. Winds may reach the tropical storm threshold of 39 mph. Rain totals could reach 4 inches or more. Storms may be severe at times and we may experience local flooding. Columbus has also been named an evacuee and storm refuge site, and we are currently hosting over 500 evacuees.

As we prepare for this time, we need you to do what you do best, pray and spread calm. Pray for the safety and security of those in the path of the storm. Pray for the evacuees and others seeking refuge. Pray that communities not be torn apart and be able to rebuild. Pray for the Public Safety and Public Works professionals who will serve in midst of the storm and for the Volunteers that bring comfort and healing in this time of need. Pray for our leaders that we may bolster our city and lead us through this uncertain time. Our faith community has always been there for us and we need you now. And, pray that our citizens be emboldened with information to prepare for and ride out the storm.

Though we are well-armed with volunteers at this time, should you or your congregants wish to be placed on a volunteer list, please call the Red Cross at (706) 323 - 5614.

We ask that you spread the word to your congregation of the safety tips at the bottom of this message.

SAFETY TIPS

· Stay off roads during heavy rains.

· Do not drive through standing water.

· Secure or move inside any outdoor furniture, planters, trash cans or other outdoor items that may become projectiles in high winds.

· Monitor storm drains and remove debris that clusters around the drain as the rains begin.

· If your basement is prone to flooding, monitor it regularly and take steps now to borrow, rent or acquire a pump.

· Prepare for prolonged power outages by having flashlights, candles (use with CAUTION!), and food that needs no heat preparation.

· Maintain batteries for a radio and charge your cell phone ahead of time.

· Purchase enough bottled water to last one day.

· Property insurance does not typically cover flood damage – Talk to your insurance provider about your policy and consider if you need additional coverage.

· Place valuables and personal papers in a waterproof container on the highest level of your home.

Visit ready.ga.gov for more safety tips.