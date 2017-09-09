Valley Rescue Mission asks for donations to replenish food supply

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - As Hurricane Irma makes its way towards the U.S., you may have noticed a few empty shelves in stores and a few gas station out of fuel across the Valley.

In an effort to re-stock items folks may need, the Valley Rescue Mission is now asking for your help in supporting the most vulnerable in our community.

Columbus' Valley Rescue Mission is now asking for donations to replenish its food pantry, where shelves were once stocked with nonperishable food.

Folks who work here say the shelves are nearly bare.

They also say although the shelter has not seen an influx of storm refugees, it potentially could as more people make their way from the Georgia coast and Florida to escape Hurricane Irma.

Many times those seeking refuge from the storm have only the essential items they brought with them, and that doesn't include money for lodging so that's when they would need to stay at a Valley Rescue Mission shelter where food and hygiene products would be needed.

The shelter and retail store is asking any and everyone to make a donation as more people make their way into the Valley.

You can drop off donations at any of the four Valley Rescue Mission locations in Columbus.

