New Horizons hosts '5K Run 4 Recovery' in Uptown Columbus

Due to the impact of Hurricane Irma in the Chattahoochee Valley, some places will be closed on Monday.More >>
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson is calling out for prayer and community resilience as Hurricane Irma approaches Columbus.More >>
The track continues to take Irma up through Florida and eventually moving northwest through Georgia. As it gets closer to the Chattahoochee Valley it's expected to weaken to a tropical storm.More >>
The latest track continues the westward trend we’ve seen over the past day or two, with the path taking it up the western coast of Florida beginning Sunday morning. Irma should weaken from a major hurricane to a tropical storm before it reaches the Valley. The main impacts of Irma will be felt locally between 8 am Monday through 8 am Tuesday.More >>
On Friday Governor Kay Ivey issued a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma, which is expected to begin affecting Alabama late this weekend and into the beginning of next week.More >>
The forecast for Hurricane Irma's path has shifted to the southwest of the heavily populated Miami metro area as time runs out to evacuate.More >>
Three live streams are providing real-time views of Hurricane Irma as the monstrous storm churns toward the Florida Keys.More >>
Armed Taco Bell employees were manning the cash register Wednesday morning when two masked men tried to rob the restaurant.More >>
Irma is expected to restrengthen to a Category 4 hurricane when it reaches Florida on Sunday.More >>
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties. A Tropical Storm Watch is also in effect for Barbour, Bullock, Lee, Macon, Pike and Russell counties.More >>
