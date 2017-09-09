New Horizons hosts '5K Run 4 Recovery' in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - New Horizons Behavioral Health hosted '5K Run 4 Recovery and Uptown Promenade' for a great cause Saturday morning.

Organizers hope the run will bring awareness to mental illness and addictive disease.

It was all held at the Woodruff Riverfront Park in Columbus this morning.

Susan Galliger of New Horizons says mental and addictive disease impacts so many people.

"We want to bring it out of the closet and come to an event like this in the open celebrate people that are working towards and living in recovery and then remember those who have lost their battle with recovery and mental illness," says Galliger.

The 5K raised more than $6,300.

That money will be going back into programs at New Horizon's that will assist in helping people fight their battle with mental and addictive disease.

