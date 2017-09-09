PAWS Humane opens doors to shelter animals escaping Irma

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Hurricane Irma is forcing not just families, but shelter animals to evacuate as well.

Overnight, the PAWS humane shelter received several dogs and cats escaping the path of the storm.

Now, volunteers want the community to help these furry companions find a new home.

CEO of Paws Humane, Bobbi Yeo says, "The shelter that we were working with in Jacksonville -they started the day yesterday with 600 animals, they transported out 400 yesterday."

Overnight, PAWS Humane opened its doors to a small group of shelter animals escaping Hurricane Irma's path toward Florida.

"In our case, we brought in seven dogs and ten cats last night, directly from Jacksonville they were transported here."

And over the weekend, volunteers are giving a little extra attention to these special guests.

"We're seeing that they're spending a little bit longer here. Several of them have committed to stay the whole day to help us make sure that the new dogs we brought in - in particular - get walked," says Yeo.

Volunteer Tonya Streeter says, "It's really important because we're trying to get them adopted too. If we don't know anything about them, then we can't recommend good homes for them."

And the PAWS team has been receiving non-stop donations from concerned animal lovers across the country, hoping to do their part before the storm arrives.

Yeo says, "The community is always very generous when PAWS sends out a plea. They have been phenomenally generous this weekend. We have a room full of donations - food, crates, blankets, towels - just everything you can imagine."

"It's been amazing. I'm really happy and proud," says Streeter.

All of the animals currently at PAWS are up for adoption. You can learn more about them and supplies you can donate.

