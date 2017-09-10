FIRST TO ALERT: Eye of Irma approaches Florida Keys

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM): The eye of Hurricane Irma is approaching the Florida Keys this morning as a Category 4 storm. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center continues a slight western trend, with Irma hugging the west coast of Florida before crossing into Georgia Monday.

Irma should weaken into a tropical storm by the time it makes it to our area, but major impacts are still expected. Sustained winds of 40-60 mph with wind gusts 70+ mph are possible Monday, 2-6 inches of rainfall are expected, and an isolated tornado threat cannot be ruled out. The greater tornado threat, however, looks to remain off to our east -- farther away from the center of the storm.

As far as today’s forecast, we’re looking for clouds to increase throughout the day with a few showers possible. Temperatures will remain in the 70s this afternoon, with wind gusts up to 25 mph possible. Tonight will bring a greater coverage of rain and stronger winds to the Valley.

Prepare now for possible power outages by charging electronic devices, gathering non-perishable foods, and making sure you have flashlights with fresh batteries. If you do lose power, you can stream our coverage on WTVM.com as well as on the WTVM Weather Mobile App.

RELATED: Tracking Hurricane Irma

You can stream us LIVE on the weather app and follow Storm Team 9 on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.