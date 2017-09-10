FIRST TO ALERT: Eye of Irma approaches Florida Keys

Irma should weaken into a tropical storm by the time it makes it to our area Monday, but major impacts are still expected locally. Sustained winds of 40-60 mph with wind gusts 70+ mph are possible Monday, 2-6 inches of rainfall are expected, and an isolated tornado threat cannot be ruled out.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM): The eye of Hurricane Irma is approaching the Florida Keys this morning as a Category 4 storm. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center continues a slight western trend, with Irma hugging the west coast of Florida before crossing into Georgia Monday. Irma should weaken into a tropical storm by the time it makes it to our area, but major impacts are still expected.More >>
Hurricane Irma is forcing not just families, but shelter animals to evacuate as well.More >>
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson is calling out for prayer and community resilience as Hurricane Irma approaches Columbus.More >>
Due to the impact of Hurricane Irma in the Chattahoochee Valley, some places will be closed on Monday.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
Three live streams are providing real-time views of Hurricane Irma as the monstrous storm churns toward the Florida Keys.More >>
The pets - left in crates, tied to trees and cars or fenced into yards - belonged to residents who evacuated their homes as Hurricane Irma approached. Authorities say owners will be prosecuted.More >>
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.More >>
Hurricane Irma began its assault on Florida early Sunday with the storm's northern eyewall reaching the lower Florida Keys as a powerful Category 4 storm.More >>
