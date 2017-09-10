Gov. Deal expands state of emergency to include all 159 counties

(WTVM) - Acting on a recommendation from the state's Emergency Operations Command and ahead of heavy rains, strong wind and potential flooding from Hurricane Irma, Gov. Nathan Deal today expanded the emergency declaration to include an additional 65 counties.

The state of emergency now includes all 159 counties in Georgia.

State government will be closed Monday and Tuesday for all employees except essential personnel.

Following a briefing from officials and visit with emergency responders, Deal will hold a media avail tonight at the State Operations Center at 6 p.m.

For more information on hurricane preparedness, visit the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency website here.

