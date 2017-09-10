Columbus Civic Center low on supplies

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Only a couple days after officially opening its doors the Columbus Civic Center is the shelter for 500 evacuees.

Still, volunteers are reaching out to the community to help bring in more necessary supplies.

"We got a call today that there was a need for blankets, snacks that needed to be brought down to help."

John Henry Ford Jr and his group from Galilee Baptist church brought in hundreds of dollars worth of donations for the over 500 evacuees in the Columbus Civic Center.

According to the Red Cross, over one thousand people have stopped in at least one of 13 evacuation centers across Georgia.

Officials asking evacuees to bring an emergency supplies kit comprised of these items if they plan on staying at a shelter.

Here at home, blankets, pillows, and personal items are something to pack if you plan on coming.

Red Cross representatives saying the civic center will act as a shelter as long as needed as people continue to bring in supplies to help those who escaped the path of Irma.

"We just want to be a blessing to the community because god has blessed us."

Red Cross officials tell News Leader 9 most of the supplies they need are diapers, towels, blankets and other toiletries.

