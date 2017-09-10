United Way offers informational texting services ahead of Irma

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley is offering their services ahead of Hurricane Irma through 211 texting service.

211 is a free, 24-hour resource available in both English and Spanish that helps people find critical assistance with most any health and human service need.

One of the quickest and easiest ways for evacuees and residents to receive information (including shelter needs and availability) is to text IRMA17 to 898211 from their smart phones for a link to all sorts of resources.

Users can text their need and zip code to 898211 and receive a list of resources that assist with housing, utilities, affordable child care, elder services, mental health issues and other critical needs.

This service is being updated almost hourly.

Users can also text their zip code and need to 898211 for other needs but the IRMA17 is preferred.

For those who can’t text they can call 2-1-1 or 706-405-4775 24/7 at any time.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.