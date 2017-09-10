Listen to WTVM Hurricane Irma coverage on the radio - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Listen to WTVM Hurricane Irma coverage on the radio

By Raven Poole, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -  If for some reason you lose power and are unable to watch WTVM News Leader 9 on air, online or on mobile here is a list of radio stations which will be streaming our Hurricane Irma coverage:

  • 94.7 The Legend
  • News Radio 540 WDAK
  • 98.3 The Beat
  • Magic 101.3
  • Rock 103
  • South 106.1

