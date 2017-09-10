WATCH LIVE at 11:30 a.m.: Mayor Tomlinson holds press conference on Irma update

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The city of Columbus is updating the community in anticipation of Hurricane Irma.

Mobile users click here to watch the press conference live.

The Civic Center continues to house 556 Irma Evacuees.

The Frank Chester Recreation Center and the Shirley Winston Recreation Center have been opened in order to accommodate an additional 300 evacuees from the Florida west coast.

Officials say they expect the storm effects to hit Columbus late tonight with the winds increasing tomorrow into Tuesday.

The expected wind velocities are as follows:

Sustained Winds

4 a.m. Monday 29 mph

9 a.m. Monday 38 mph

3 p.m. Monday 38 mph

8 p.m. Monday 39 mph

2 a.m. Tuesday 35 mph

8 a.m. Tuesday 14 mph

Wind Gusts

Monday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 51-63 mph

Monday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. 63-75 mph

Monday 8 p.m. to Tues 2 p.m. 63-75 mph

Tuesday 2 a.m. to Tues 8 a.m. 46-57 mph

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson requests that all citizens stay off the roads from 4:00 am Monday until further notice.

She also says not to drive through standing water and remove all debris or movable items from your yard, particularly items that could blow into the street or otherwise clog storm drains.

Make certain that you and your family have a severe storm “shelter in place” plan.

Citizens must not put trash out at the road. All trash mush must be pulled back in, as it will blow and create damage. Trash and debris will clog storm drains and cause flooding.

Also, plan now for appropriate shelter for your pets.

The city's Emergency Command Center will open at 7:00 a.m. and will direct and coordinate all Public Safety functions.

Citizens are reminded that emergency personnel cannot respond to emergency calls when sustained winds are above 40 mph.

Only emergency calls should be made to 911. Please call 311 to report any downed trees or clogged storm drains.

You may call 211 for community referral information.

RELATED: Tracking Irma

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.