Columbus Regional cancels outpatient, elective procedures ahead of Irma

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Due to the anticipated inclement weather associated with the impending arrival of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Irma, all Columbus Regional Health outpatient and elective procedures scheduled for Monday, September 11th, have been canceled and will be rescheduled.

This affects all elective scheduled surgical cases, endoscopy, infusion, radiation therapy, outpatient physical therapy, radiology, cardiology, laboratory, sleep lab and wound care center visits at our Midtown Medical Center, John B. Amos Cancer Center (JBACC), and Northside Medical Center campuses.

Additionally, all Columbus Regional Medical Group physician offices will be closed and patient appointments will be rescheduled.

All essential services including but not limited to the Emergency Trauma Center and Pediatric Emergency Department remain open and care will continue to be provided to all patients currently in our hospitals.

“This decision was a difficult one and was made in an effort to ensure the safety of our patients and employees, in addition to remaining in the highest state of readiness possible for our local community, the Chattahoochee River Valley, and our outlying counties,” said Scott Hill, president and CEO of Columbus Regional Health.

Columbus Regional Health is the coordinating command center for all health care entities in the 16 counties associated with Region I of the Georgia Healthcare Coalition. In the past two days, Columbus Regional Health has also accepted responsibility as the coordinating command center for health care entities in the 13 counties associated with Region K of the same Georgia Healthcare Coalition.

These 29 Counties cover the majority of the state of Georgia’s West and Southwestern related healthcare entities.

Columbus Regional Health will continue to update all media outlets, emergency responders and its website, with further developments as the storm situation develops.

