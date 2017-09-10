Some St. Francis services to be closed Monday in preparation for Irma

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Irma’s projected path continues to point to a significant and dangerous weather event for Columbus and the region, beginning Monday morning and worsening throughout the day. St. Francis has been preparing, having worked with leadership throughout the past week via the organization’s Emergency Operations Plan.

In order to keep people from traveling in dangerous weather conditions as well as to be able to deploy all resources for current patients and future emergencies, St. Francis is canceling elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures.

The following services and physician clinics will be closed on Monday:

All St Francis Medical Group practices

St. Francis Columbus Clinic

St. Francis Urgent Care Center at 3465 Macon Road

Outpatient physical therapy and rehab units

Chemotherapy and infusion services

The retail pharmacy at St. Francis is closing at Noon on Monday.

St. Francis works in cooperation with local and state leadership, coordinating activities with the regional command center and emergency operations staff to plan for the most effective community resource usage throughout all phases of a crisis.

Leaders are in constant communication, collaborating with local officials as well as Midtown Medical Center as the regional coordinating hospital.

Interim CEO Dan Jones, who joined the hospital this summer, has been through numerous hurricanes in the past, having worked in the New Orleans area for many years.

Jones says:

“Because of our experienced and committed leaders and staff, St. Francis is in a constant state of readiness for any situation that may arise in the community from natural disasters to disease outbreaks, such as the flu,” he said. “Throughout these next few days as Irma impacts our community, our number one priority will continue to be providing the highest quality of care for our current patients and those with emergency needs. Hand in hand with that is caring for our staff. Our Emergency Preparedness Team will continue to monitor Irma with the goal of being fully prepared for whatever may happen. We are getting ready for a worst-case scenario while praying and hoping for the best.”

