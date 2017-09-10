Columbus family houses 18 family members, 7 dogs ahead of Irma

In Columbus, we've received reports of downed trees in the Lakbottom area.More >>
Fort Benning has announced that they are scheduled to resume normal operations Tuesday.More >>
The Columbus Airport has suspended operations after one flight Monday morning.More >>
One Columbus girl is lucky she wasn't injured as a tree came crashing through her Midtown Columbus bedroom during the peak of Irma Monday afternoon.More >>
People are taking shelter from heavy wind gusts and torrential rain from Irma in LaGrange.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a fire at a downtown Charleston restaurant on Monday.More >>
Waco Police arrested 17 people after a three-day prostitution sting, one on his 32nd birthday.More >>
After several delays, Zachary Adams will be the first to stand trial for the kidnapping and killing of Holly Bobo, nearly six years after her disappearance.More >>
A tornado warning has expired for the Tri-County.More >>
East Bay Street is flooding as water from a storm surge is inundating Charleston's Battery.More >>
