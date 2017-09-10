EXCLUSIVE: Columbus family houses 18 family members, 7 dogs ahead of Irma

The city of Columbus is updating the community in anticipation of Hurricane Irma.More >>
A Columbus family has taken in several fur-babies and their owners from South Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma.More >>
Acting on a recommendation from the state's Emergency Operations Command and ahead of heavy rains, strong wind and potential flooding from Hurricane Irma, Gov. Nathan Deal today expanded the emergency declaration to include an additional 65 counties.More >>
Due to the impact of Hurricane Irma in the Chattahoochee Valley, some places will be closed on Monday.More >>
Irma should weaken into a tropical storm by the time it makes it to our area Monday, but major impacts are still expected locally. Sustained winds of 40-60 mph with wind gusts 70+ mph are possible Monday, 2-6 inches of rainfall are expected, and an isolated tornado threat cannot be ruled out.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.More >>
If you have information on the whereabouts of Margaux Huff or have any idea who the male subjects could be, please contact Oxford Police at 662-232-2400.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Irma will continue to gradually weaken as it moves in northern Florida through daybreak Monday and into Georgia by Monday afternoon.More >>
