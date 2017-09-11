Nearly 600 Irma evacuees seek shelter at Columbus Civic Center

As the effects of Irma head into the Chattahoochee Valley, many evacuees are in town seeking refuge from the category 1 storm.More >>
Due to the impact of Hurricane Irma in the Chattahoochee Valley, some places will be closed on Monday.More >>
Irma should weaken into a tropical storm by the time it makes it to our area Monday, but major impacts are still expected locally. Sustained winds of 40-60 mph with wind gusts 70+ mph are possible Monday, 2-6 inches of rainfall are expected, and an isolated tornado threat cannot be ruled out.More >>
A Columbus family has taken in several fur-babies and their owners from South Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma.More >>
The city of Columbus is updating the community in anticipation of Hurricane Irma.More >>
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
Now that Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a Category 1 storm as it moves over the Western Florida Peninsula, the focus in South Carolina is possible impacts for the Lowcountry.More >>
Huntersville Police responded to the Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center along the 10030-block of Gilead Road Sunday night.More >>
