Nearly 600 Irma evacuees seek shelter at Columbus Civic Center

As the effects of Irma head into the Chattahoochee Valley, many evacuees are in town seeking refuge from the category 1 storm.

The Columbus Civic Center is providing shelter for nearly 600 evacuees and is at its capacity. A second location at the Frank Chester D. Chester Recreation Center has been established.

According to the American Red Cross, donations and items such as blankets and pillows are still needed. The shelter is also in need of volunteers.

