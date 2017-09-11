Power outages reported in Americus; trees causing road blocks - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Power outages reported in Americus; trees causing road blocks

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Parker Branton/WTVM) (Source: Parker Branton/WTVM)

AMERICUS, GA (WTVM) – Power outages have been reported in Americus Monday morning.

News Leader 9’s Parker Branton is in Americus where a tree has fallen resulting in South Lee Street being shut down.

To view power outages in your area click here. 

