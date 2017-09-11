Columbus police respond to robbery at Golden Donuts

Reports of damage in the Chattahoochee Valley are underway as Tropical Storm Irma continues to track through Georgia.More >>
Due to the impact of Hurricane Irma in the Chattahoochee Valley, some places will be closed on Monday.More >>
The city of Columbus is updating the community in anticipation of Hurricane Irma.More >>
A Columbus family has taken in several fur-babies and their owners from South Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma.More >>
Power outages have been reported in Americus Monday morning.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans.More >>
As Irma approaches, the offshore winds, moving counter-clockwise, push the water out of the Sarasota region. At the tail end of the storm, the onshore winds will push the water back at the area..More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
What was supposed to be a perfect week turned into a disaster for Tammy Bourg and her family.More >>
If you have information on the whereabouts of Margaux Huff or have any idea who the male subjects could be, please contact Oxford Police at 662-232-2400.More >>
