Columbus police respond to robbery at Golden Donuts

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Columbus police responded to a robbery at Golden Donuts early Monday morning.

The robbery happened at around 2 a.m.

No one was hurt and there has been no reported damage to the store. The amount of money taken has not been released.

